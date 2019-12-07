Image Source : PTI Babri Masjid demolition: Two AMU students booked for sharing post calling for protest

Two Aligarh Muslim University students have been booked for allegedly sharing a post calling for a protest at the institute's Kennedy House lawns to mark the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, according to an FIR. They have been booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the first investigation report (FIR), registered at the Civil Lines Police Station here, stated. Circle Officer, Civil lines, Anil Samania said the matter is being investigated.

Police registered the case on Friday evening following a complaint by the district spokesman of the Bhartiya Janta Yuwa Morcha Prateeek Chauhan. In his complaint, Chauhan said the students had shared a post on Facebook that called for a protest at the Kennedy House lawns to mark the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'karsevaks' who had converged as part of a movement by the BJP and Hindu outfits for construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Chauhan claimed that the post stated "Punish those guilty of Babri Demolition" and had a picture of senior BJP leader L K Advani. The students also shared another Facebook post asking people to attend a gathering at JNU related to the Babri Masjid demolition, according to the FIR.

Chauhan has accused the students and some others of trying to "disturb the peace of the city by holding protest against Babri mosque demolition and undermining the Supreme Court's recent judgment" in the Ayodhya case.

ALSO READ | Five held in Thane, drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh seized

ALSO READ | Days after Unnao incident, rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl