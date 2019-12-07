Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Five held in Thane, drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh seized

The Thane Police arrested five men and seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh from their possession over the last three weeks, an official said on Saturday. Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar said the seized drugs included 1,063 LSD papers and small quantities of mephedrone and charas. Salman Shaikh (28), Sanjeev alias Paul Ramadyaya Chouhan (27), Nitin Lamsure (33), Sushant Rasal (32) and Prem Iyer were arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of city police, he said.

The police also seized Rs 98,000 in cash. Acting on a tip-off, ANC sleuths arrested Salman and Sanjeev from Upvan area on November 19, Pawar said. Their interrogation led to further arrests over the next two weeks, he added.

A huge stock of LSD papers was seized from Iyer, the police officer said. All five were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was on, Pawar added.

