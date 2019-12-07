Minor girl gaped at her home in Kerala, accused on the run

Image Source : PTI Minor girl gaped at her home in Kerala, accused on run

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home in Kerala's Kanjirappally. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home and the accused, who introduced himself as her brother's friend asked for glass of water and then raped her.

According to the police, the accused forced his way into the house and raped the girl. The girl, an eighth standard student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

