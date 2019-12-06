6-year-old locked up in bathroom, raped in Kolkata; 1 held

Image Source : A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday on the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said. "The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act," he said.

Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

