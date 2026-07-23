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Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Dipke vows to continue agitation; heavy security deployed at protest site

Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Security remained tight at Jantar Mantar after fresh tensions during the CJP-led protest, with 16 Delhi Metro stations shut as a precaution for the second consecutive day on Thursday (July 23).

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE Updates.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE Updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Security remained heightened at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, with a heavy deployment of police personnel a day after fresh tensions erupted during the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). As part of precautionary measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of 16 metro stations from 7.30 am until further notice. The CJP claimed that internet services around Jantar Mantar had been suspended on Wednesday, questioning whether the government was preparing for another police action against protesters.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke urged police and paramilitary personnel not to "obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters." Reiterating the group's stand, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remained non-negotiable. 

Meanwhile, the Central government made a fresh attempt to break the political deadlock over the alleged NEET paper leak issue. The government once again appealed to the Opposition to participate in a discussion in Parliament, stating that it is ready to debate the issue on any day and for any duration decided by the Opposition.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the CJP protest at Janatar Mantar.

Live updates :Jantar Mantar Protest

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  • 8:23 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
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    CJP protest now completely hijacked by outside anti-social elements: Delhi Police

    Amid ongoing protests at Delhi’s Janatar Mantar, Delhi Police sources on Thursday claimed that the CJP protest has now been completely hijacked by outside anti-social elements. Hiding behind the students, anti-social elements infiltrate the crowd and suddenly launch attacks on uniformed personnel using sharp stones and bottles and the entire crowd then turns aggressive, Delhi Police said. However, to control the crowd, additional paramilitary forces have been deployed by Delhi Police at the spot.

    Read the full story here 

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi Metro closes 16 stations for 2nd consecutive day

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    Read the full story here

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Protest to continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Dipke

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke y said the party's protest has entered its 34th day, while activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has reached the 26th day. Dipke asserted that the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down.

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