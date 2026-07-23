Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Dipke vows to continue agitation; heavy security deployed at protest site

New Delhi:

Security remained heightened at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, with a heavy deployment of police personnel a day after fresh tensions erupted during the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). As part of precautionary measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of 16 metro stations from 7.30 am until further notice. The CJP claimed that internet services around Jantar Mantar had been suspended on Wednesday, questioning whether the government was preparing for another police action against protesters.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke urged police and paramilitary personnel not to "obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters." Reiterating the group's stand, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remained non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, the Central government made a fresh attempt to break the political deadlock over the alleged NEET paper leak issue. The government once again appealed to the Opposition to participate in a discussion in Parliament, stating that it is ready to debate the issue on any day and for any duration decided by the Opposition.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the CJP protest at Janatar Mantar.