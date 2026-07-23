Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Supreme Court cancels Sonam's bail, orders her to surrender within 3 weeks

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. The apex court directed Raghuvanshi to surrender within three weeks. The court, however, observed that if the trial is delayed, she would be at liberty to file a fresh bail application after six months.

The Meghalaya government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi. On April 28, a court in Shillong granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Notably, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was hacked to death in May 2025, allegedly by three hitmen in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, where the Madhya Pradesh businessman came with his wife for their honeymoon.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, Sonam Raghuvanshi's lawyer said that a total of 94 witnesses have been named in the case. Of these, statements from only four witnesses have been recorded so far. A supplementary chargesheet has also been filed, and she has been granted bail subject to strict conditions. Sonam's lawyer also said that she has not surrendered; she was arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and her arrest is being misrepresented as a surrender.

Sonam's lawyer said that she is complying with the strict conditions of her bail and there is no risk of her absconding.

SG Tushar Mehta, representing the Meghalaya government, said that the grounds of arrest being cited are baseless because the accused surrendered herself, as recorded in the charge sheet.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court gave Sonam's lawyer two options: whether Sonam Raghuvanshi would surrender or the court would decide on canceling her bail.

In her response filed with the Supreme Court, the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, declared herself innocent, stating that she has been falsely implicated in this case and that the prosecution's entire case against her is based on circumstantial evidence. Therefore, she cannot be held guilty based on allegations alone.

SG Mehta told the Supreme Court that the document was simply a typo for a legal section. Such a minor technical error should not be the basis for granting bail. Mehta argued that Sonam was likely to abscond if her bail was upheld.

Cancelling Sonam's bail, the Supreme Court said, "These things are inevitable in a changing society. Today's generation may be more knowledgeable than ours, but they are more vulnerable when it comes to handling pressure."

SG Mehta said, "They have more information, not knowledge."

Justice Varale said, "Whatever is being shared on WhatsApp is being considered knowledge."

Raja's body was found in a deep gorge

Raja and Sonam had arrived in Shillong on May 21 for their honeymoon after their wedding. On May 26, reports of their disappearance surfaced, prompting authorities, along with local residents, to launch an extensive search operation.

After days of searching, Raja's body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim in Umblai, near the well-known Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

According to police investigations, Sonam Raghuvanshi was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Raj Kushwaha. The two are believed to have conspired to murder Raja, using the honeymoon as a cover to execute their plan.

Police said Raja was allegedly killed by Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence. In total, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

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