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  4. Lovlina Borgohain confirms India's first medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 even before opening ceremony

Lovlina Borgohain confirms India's first medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 even before opening ceremony

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

India have secured their first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games before the opening ceremony, with boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured of a bronze after receiving a direct semifinal entry in the women's 75kg category in Glasgow.

Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina Borgohain Image Source : PTI
Glasgow:

India opened their account at the 2026 Commonwealth Games before the opening ceremony. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain became the country's first confirmed medallist after securing a direct place in the women's 75kg semifinals.

The Olympic medallist from Assam received a bye into the last four of her category, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists finish with bronze medals, ensuring Lovlina a podium finish before her first bout in Glasgow.

More to follow..

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Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Commonwealth Games 2026
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