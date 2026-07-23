Lovlina Borgohain confirms India's first medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 even before opening ceremony

Glasgow:

India opened their account at the 2026 Commonwealth Games before the opening ceremony. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain became the country's first confirmed medallist after securing a direct place in the women's 75kg semifinals.

The Olympic medallist from Assam received a bye into the last four of her category, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists finish with bronze medals, ensuring Lovlina a podium finish before her first bout in Glasgow.

More to follow..