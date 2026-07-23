First VHP-RSS meeting with Ayodhya saints today after Ram Temple donation theft: What's on the agenda

Ayodhya:

For the first time since the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple came to light, senior saints, representatives of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will meet on Thursday to discuss the fallout of the incident and the future course of action. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at Mani Ram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya and is expected to focus on restoring devotees' confidence, ensuring accountability in the donation theft case and discussing the temple's religious administration.

Prominent saints to attend high-level meeting

Several members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's reconstituted Religious Committee are expected to attend the meeting. These include Nirmohi Akhara saint Dinendra Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das of Mani Ram Chhawani, Mahant Rajkumar Das of Ramvallabh Kunj, Swami Ramanand Das of Ram Katha Kunj and Swami Mithileshanandini Sharan. Invitations have also been sent to saints from temples and monasteries across Ayodhya. More than 150 seers are expected to participate in the gathering.

Temple rituals and donation theft case to dominate discussions

According to local saints, one of the key issues likely to be discussed is that members of the Ramanandi sect should exclusively oversee worship and religious rituals at the Ram Temple. The meeting's primary agenda will also include rebuilding devotees' trust following the donation theft case and demanding strict punishment for everyone found guilty in the alleged embezzlement of temple offerings. Sources indicate that the participants may also discuss the political reactions to the controversy and its impact on devotees.

Champat Rai's role may come under discussion

Although Champat Rai has stepped down as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, several saints in Ayodhya reportedly continue to support him. His role in the alleged donation theft case could also be discussed during the meeting, especially in light of recent developments within the Trust. The Trust's Religious Committee has recently been reconstituted with Govind Dev Giri appointed as its chairman. Of the seven-member panel, five members are saints from Ayodhya.

Eight arrested so far in donation theft case

The donation theft case has led to the arrest of eight accused so far. Those arrested include officials ranging from the temple cashier to other employees. All of them are currently in judicial custody. The accused have been identified as Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Avinash Shukla and Karunesh Pandey.

Why today's meeting is significant

The meeting comes at a crucial time when the alleged theft of temple donations has raised serious questions among devotees and triggered widespread public attention. As per sources, the discussions are expected to shape the response of Ayodhya's religious leadership and reinforce confidence in the temple's management following the controversy.

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