Image Source : AP Now, a 3-year-old girl was getting raped in Unnao

A day after Unnao rape survivor was set ablaze, a minor boy was arrested for trying to rape three-year-old girl in Unnao’s Makhi village. The juvenile found the girl playing in the field close to her house when he tried to molest her. But the people rushed to the field after hearing the girl's cries and rescued her. The accused tried to run but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Superintendent of police, Vikrant Veer immediately registered a case against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the accused was taken into the police custody.

The incident comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh government is being questioned over the issue of safety of women following several cases of rape and murder.

The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm last night.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed the case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

(With inputs from ANI)

