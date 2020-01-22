Wife of Atlas Cycles owner found hanging in Aurangzeb Lane home, suicide suspected

Representational Image

Natash Kapur, the wife of Atlas Cycles owner, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Aurangzeb Lane in Delhi. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom on Tuesday.

Suspicion arose when 57-year-old Natash Kapur did not show up for a family launch. That's when her son Siddhant Kapur rang her but to no reply. The family later spotted her hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Her family members cut the rope immediately and administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Doctors who rushed in later pronounced her dead.

According to reports, Natash Kapur wrote a suicide note in which she said that she was "unhappy" with her life. She asked the family to take care of themselves.

Natash Kapur was the wife of Sanjay Kapur, owner of the nearly 70-decade-old Atlas Cycles, a leading bicycle manufacturer.