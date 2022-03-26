Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Paracetamol, Azithromycin, other essential medicines to cost 10% higher from April 10 | Details

Prices of essential medicines including painkillers, antibiotics, anti-infective will increase by 10 percent from April, read an official statement that was released by India's drug pricing authority, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

The prices of nearly 800 scheduled medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) will cost higher, as per changes in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the calendar year 2021.

Paracetamol, antibiotics like azithromycin, used to treat bacterial infections, anti-anemia, vitamins, and minerals are some of the medicines listed in NLEM's list of drugs.

NPPA said in a statement, "Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020."

“This is brought to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013,” the order read further.

