Image Source : PTI Myntra onboards 2.5 lakh new customers on day 1 of flagship sale

The Covid-19 pandemic appears not to have dampened the spirit of Indian shoppers much as fashion and lifestyle retailer Myntra on Saturday said it acquired a record high of 2.5 lakh new customers on the first day of its flagship End of Reason Sale. Myntra said it had sold over 15 lakh products during the first 12 hours of EORS this year which runs from June 19-22.

"The 12th edition of EORS has performed to our expectations so far and it is extremely encouraging to witness the numbers grow as the event progresses," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

"This has restored our confidence in the market as the nation treads towards normalcy and we are looking forward to continuing the momentum for the remainder of the event."

Consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities have exhibited positive sentiments and enthusiasm for the event, Myntra, said, adding that it saw 100 per cent rise in orders over last year and 92 per cent growth in the number of shoppers, year-on-year from these geographies.

Top tier-2 cities leading on the first day of EORS were, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Jammu, while Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula were leading tier-3 cities.

A quick look into the products ordered on the first day of EORS revealed that the focus of a majority of shoppers has been to procure kurta, t-shirts, shorts, kidswear and work from home wear, among others.

Most of the men shopped for T-shirts, while women picked kurtas in greater numbers.

Beauty and personal care, fashion essentials, kids wear, and home decor are witnessing strong growth at about 50 per cent year-on-year on average, Myntra said.

"The collection offered by our brand partners has attracted the shoppers across the country, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 markets. We have acquired a record high of 2.5 lakh new customers and traffic to our platform currently stands at 3X of normal days," Nagaram said.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage