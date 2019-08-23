Image Source : FILE IMAGE Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast to 6.2 pc for 2019

Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent.

For 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7 per cent.

In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.

ALSO READ: ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

ALSO READ: IMF scales down India's GDP growth rate by 0.3% each in 2019, 2020

ALSO READ: RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points, lowers GDP growth forecast to 6.9% | Highlights