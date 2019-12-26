Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission Latest News: 4% DA hike for central govt employees? 2020 may bring this news for you

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The year 2020 is expected to bring an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. According to a report in businesstoday.in, the government might give four percent DA in H1 2020 (January 2020-June 2020) to central government employees.

The report said the speculations on double dearness allowance came after a 3-point spike in the inflation figures between July 2019 and October 2019. The salaries of the central government employees would increase in th range of Rs 720 to Rs 10,000.

According to the report, if the AICPI or All India Consumers Price Index remains at 325 for November and December 2019, then the DA is likely to rise up to 21 per cent. The DA rate is presently placed at 17 per cent.