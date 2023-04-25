Who is Anand Mohan, ex-MP convicted in IAS' murder case, for whose release Nitish Govt tweaked prison rules

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh, convicted in IAS' murder case, set to be released from jail

Bihar: In Uttar Pradesh, where strong actions are being taken against gangsters and mafias under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, in neighbouring Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government is busy tweaking rules to release convicts from jail.

In a latest, the Bihar government on Monday announced the release of 26 prisoners from jail after it tweaked prison rules. One among them is politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder case of IAS officer G Krishnaiah in Muzaffarpur in 1994.

Who is Anand Mohan Singh?

Anand Mohan Singh, who founded the now-defunct Bihar People's Party (BPP), is a Bihar politician who was convicted in the murder case of then District Magistrate (DM) of Gopalganj IAS G Krishnaiah in 1994.

Anand Mohan Singh was serving life imprisonment, however, the Bihar government has now announced his early release after it amended jail rules. The Nitish Kumar government along with Anand Mohan has announced the release of 26 other prisoners for early release.

In 2016, Nitish Kumar amended the Bihar Prison Manual 2012, but now he has withdrawn his own amendment.

Anand Mohan Singh out on parole for son's wedding

Serving life imprisonment, Anand Mohan Singh was out on 15-day parole to attend son's wedding.

The politician got news of his early release when he was attending a function.

The former MP, who has already completed 14 years in jail in the murder case, is to be released on the basis of good behaviour. With this, he will return to jail on April 25 to complete the formalities and finally come out on April 26.

Who was IAS G Krishnaiah?

Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed when supporters of underworld don Chotan Shukla, carrying his dead body to the cremation ground, attacked on his car and lynched him. Anand Mohan was part of the funeral procession and police of Muzaffarpur charge-sheeted him for provoking the supporters for the lynching.

A trial court had sentenced the Bahubali leader to death but he appealed in Patna High Court, which commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

He had also appealed in the Supreme Court but it had upheld the high court verdict.

Besides Anand Mohan, 26 more prisoners set for release

Besides Anand Mohan, 26 more persons were set for release, including another Bahubali leader Raj Ballabh Yadav who was serving jail term in a rape case.

Other prisoners who are benefited under this process are identified as Dastgir Khan, 74, Pappu Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 43, Ashok Yadav, 46, Shivji Yadav, 42, Kirath Yadav, 65, Collector Paswan alias Gurferan, 40, Kishundev Rai, 65, Surendra Sharma, 68, Devnandan Nonia, 49, Ram Pravesh Singh, 69, Vijay Singh alias Munna Singh, 59, Ramadhar Ram, 50, Patiram Rai, 93, Hridayanarayan Sharma alias Babun Sharma, 55, Manoj Prasad, 67, Panchanand Paswan alias Pancha, 43, Jitendra Singh, 78, Chandeshwari Yadav, 83, Khelawan Yadav, 85, Allahudin Ansari, 42, Halim Ansari, 37, Akhtar Ansari, 52), Khudbuddin, 36, Sikandar Mahto, 44, and Awadhesh Mandal, 42.

ALSO READ | United Opposition bid: 'Langdi sarkar...,' Prashant Kishor's sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

ALSO READ | Maharashtra to witness yet another twist! Fadnavis likely to become CM again - how the story may unfold