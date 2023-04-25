Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
United Opposition bid: 'Langdi sarkar...,' Prashant Kishor's sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

Kishor said Nitish Kumar is attempting the same thing that former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's attempted ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: April 25, 2023 16:00 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav
Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar: A day after Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav in a bid to stitch a united opposition, poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a dig at the Bihar CM and his deputy on Tuesday. 

Kishor said Nitish Kumar is attempting the same thing that former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's attempted ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kishor added that Nitish Kumar should rather focus on Bihar. 

"Nitish Kumar has 'langdi sarkaar' and must worry about Bihar," Prashant Kishor, who worked as Nitish Kumar's advisor in 2016 and was later made Janata Dal-United's national vice-president, said. Kishor, however, was removed from the party by Nitish Kumar in 2020.

'If Tejashwi wasn't Lalu's son'

Prashant Kishor also targeted Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, saying his only credential is that he Lalu Yadav's son. Referring to Tejashwi's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting of the Mahagathbandhan government, Kishor said," ‘If Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, what job would he have got in the country?’

United Opposition 

Nitish Kumar had held seprate meetings with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday. 

"It was a very positive discussion. Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise," Nitish Kumar said after meeting Mamata at the state secretariat Nabanna in Kolkata.

"We have to give the message that we are all together," said Mamata. While details of the discussion were scanty with the leaders preferring to speak on the broader consensus, sources said the two sides used the meeting to figure out how they would proceed in sewing together a workable coalition.

