Maharashtra to witness yet another twist! Fadnavis likely to become CM again - how the story may unfold

Big political change is brewing in Maharashtra

Maharashtra political crisis: Something big is brewing in Maharashtra politics. The state may witness a dramatic change in the ruling alliance- NDA. According to sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may swap his post with CM Eknath Shinde. The well-placed sources said Maharashtra BJP will take a call after the Karnataka Assembly election results which is slated to take place on May 10. NCP leader 'Ajit Pawar' factor will be the catalyst in the upcoming overhaul of the government.

Ajit Pawar and his supporters may join the BJP government. If it happens, the state will have two Deputy CMs- Ajit Pawar and Shinde.

Why is change?

Sources said in a random survey conducted by BJP, it was estimated that BJP would win only 22 to 25 seats out of 48 in Lok Sabha electoin. BJP does not seem to be benefiting by taking Shinde & co. in the NDA fold. BJP reportedly wants to take over the driver's seat to evade the prelude.

They said the resentment among BJP ministers and leaders is growing due to Shinde's working style and the CM is reportedly not clearing several files. The state unit of BJP informed the high command but state leadership was told to wait till the Karnataka election, sources added.

Ajit Pawar's reaction

Junior Pawar once again reiterated he will remain in NCP till his last breath. Earlier a few days ago, there was a strong buzz that Pawar will again take a U-turn and join the BJP along with dozens of MLAs. But, somehow, senior Pawar (NCP chief Sharad Pawar) managed to keep his party intact and united.

