Ajit Pawar: What went wrong with his alleged NCP coup 2.0 plan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajit Pawar-led Coup 2.0 went on hold

Senior National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar recently became a center point of Maharashtra politics after strong speculation was rife that he may repeat the infamous November 2019 coup within the party.

What went wrong

According to Ajit Pawar's plan, out of 53, around 35 MLAs would join his rebellion group at the proposed April 18 meeting, but, only 12 NCP MLAs and one Independent legislator attended his meeting. Pawar expected that the meeting would come out as a show of strength but a thin number of MLAs compelled him to put his plan on hold.

First coup also failed

On November 24, 2019, junior Pawar revolted against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and lent support to BJP to form a government in the state. Subsequently, in the wee hours of November 23, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. However, later, just after 3 days on November 26, he reversed his move and resigned. Since his relationship with Uncle Sharad Pawar was going well.

Ajit on course of correction

Since things did not go as per plan, Ajit resorted to damage control mode. On Tuesday, he rejected the buzz of the repetition of 2019, saying he would work for his party till he is alive. He scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.

Rumors about Ajit's next political move started doing rounds last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

Ajit's alleged love with BJP

According to sources, Pawar did not reach out to BJP directly, in fact, an NCP MP had played the role of mediator. The mediator had chalked out the conditions for joining or partnering with BJP. The MP played a key role in the 'Ajit Pawar coup 2.0' plan which could not get success. He reportedly held several parleys with BJP leaders.

Who has punctured 'Ajit coup 2.0' plan?

Sources said it was former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery who smelled the plot first and he on April 11 during his meeting with Sharad Pawar flagged a possible Shiv Sena-like revolt in NCP.

On April 16, Shiv Sena (UT) MP Sanjay Raut added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so. He published a report in 'Saamana' newspaper. According the sources, the 'Saamana report' was a well-cooked plan to spoil the Ajit Pawar-BJP's plot.

However, Ajit Pawar slammed Raut without taking the latter's name on Tuesday and said spokespersons of other parties are behaving like spokespersons of NCP.

"No one knows who has given them this right. You speak about the party of which you are a spokesperson. You speak about your party's mouthpiece. We are very capable of making our stand clear. There is no reason to take our brief. They can put forth respective (party's) views.

Our party's spokespersons, leaders at the state, as well as the national level, are capable of explaining the party's stand," Pawar said.

Ajit & Pawar family

MVA sources said Ajit has lost the trust of the Pawar family. Senour Pawar came forward to consolidate his MLAs and started a series of talks with alleged rebel leaders.

Ajit & his future plan

Sources said Ajit did not accept the defeat. He just put his ambition on hold. At an appropriate time, he may again activate his plan to break away from Uncle Sharad Pawar.

Also read- Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis defends wife Amruta in Rs 1 crore bribe allegations by designer

Latest India News