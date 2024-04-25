YouTuber Manish Kashyap likely to join BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO YouTuber Manish Kashyap attended the annual convention of Mahila Vikas Manch in Patna.

Manish Kashyap, a prominent YouTube personality from Bihar, is expected to officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, around 11 AM. Speculation is rife that Kashyap will make his allegiance to the BJP official at the party headquarters. If confirmed, this move marks a significant transition for Kashyap from social media influencer to political participant.

Political transition

Manish Kashyap, a renowned YouTuber from Bihar, is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. He arrived in Delhi along with BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, fueling speculation about his imminent entry into the party.

Shift in electoral plans

Previously, Kashyap had announced his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the West Champaran constituency. However, he has now decided against contesting the elections.

Potential BJP candidacy

While initially positioning himself as an independent candidate against BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal in West Champaran, Kashyap’s potential affiliation with BJP is now under scrutiny. There’s speculation that he might be offered a significant responsibility or even a ticket as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) within the party.

Legal tussle

Kashyap faced legal troubles when he was arrested by the police in a case related to the circulation of fake viral videos. He spent around 9 months in jail before his release. Despite this, he maintains a strong presence on YouTube with approximately 8.75 million subscribers, focusing on various social issues in Bihar for years.

