Bihar: JDU leader shot dead in Patna, accused on run

Tensions escalated in Punpun, Bihar, as locals staged a protest following an attack on two bike-borne individuals returning from a wedding function in Patna. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 12:15 am on April 24 in Badhiyakol under the Punpun police station jurisdiction, where assailants targeted two locals. Tragically, one of them, JDU leader Saurabh Kumar, succumbed to a bullet attack, while his friend Munmun sustained serious injuries.

Significantly, as news of the shooting spread, local residents took to the streets, blocking roads in protest. The commotion led to a traffic jam on Punpun NH 83 for several hours, before the local police managed to pacify the situation.



About the incident



According to the police, the incident occurred when the duo were returning from a wedding function late at night. Taking advantage of the same, the miscreants opened fire on them. The police said, Saurabh sustained two bullet-injuries by unidentified four men on bikes while his friend Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. They were immediately rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.

"Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning, he was shot by unknown miscreants; he was then taken to the hospital, and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma hospital; however, by then Saurabh Kumar had died; we are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi Kanhaiya Singh added.

Meanwhile, the police elaborating more on the details informed that an FIR has been lodged into the incident, and a probe is currently underway to nab the accused involved.