Maruti's WagonR EV to launch in 2020 | What to expect?

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by launching EV version of its tried and tested compact hatchback WagonR in 2020.

The electrified WagonR was expected to be introduced early 2020 but a recent press conference by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) made it clear that the company had pushed back the launch of the vehicle has been pushed back.

Maruti Suzuki has expressed their reservations about jumping right into the EV market at present stating that various factors are hindering the mass adoption of EVs in India. Some of these factors are to do with the lack of EV infrastructure in India. High price tag, lack of adequate EV-charging platforms are some of the company's main issues.

As per MSI, hybrids could be more effective in Indian market until such issues can be dealt with for good. Maruti Suzuki already has a fleet of its cars working on mild hybrid technology which finds common ground between internal combustion engines (ICE) and battery-electrics.

Maruti has reportedly started testing 50 prototypes of the WagonR EV.

What to expect from Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV?

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV is expected to boast a range of 130km along with fast charging functionality. The DC charging outlet is expected to provide 0-80 per cent charging in under an hour. Total charging time in AC supply is expected to be around 7 hours.

In recent times, several auto majors have stepped inside the EV rings with their new launches. From Hyundai Kona Electric to Tata Tigor EV, India's EV market is bracing itself for a competitive future. With Maruti Suzuki now in the fray, things are only expected to get better.