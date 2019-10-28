Honda City 2020: Coming Soon | What to expect?

Honda City 2020: Honda City has been the most loved C-Segment sedan in India for over two decades now. It has been the highest selling Honda car in India by far. Now, Honda is all set to roll out the next-generation 2020 Honda City. Images of the next-gen Honda city have surfaced on the internet over the last few months and few details have been leaked.

Here is what you can expect from the all-new Honda City 2020

From the leaked images, it can be said that the new Honda City looks similar to the current-gen model in terms of shape with Honda's latest design that reflects on the latest Accord, Civic and the Amaze.

Honda City 2020 will boast of all-new LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Honda has reportedly increased the room inside, so the new Honda city will presumably be more spacious.

Major changes are expected in the cabin of the Honda City 2020. The infotainment system is expected to boast of a larger touchscreen display.

Honda City 2020 will possess a digital instrument cluster similar to the latest Civic or CR-V.

Many of the features which are available in the current model of the Honda City will be carried forward. These features are likely to be leather upholstery, auto AC, rear AC vents, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda could also add features like wireless charging and ventilated seats that are already available in the flagship model of the Hyundai Verna.

The new Honda City will be compliant with the BS6 norms and will feature the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The car is likely to come with 2 gearbox options, the CVT-automatic gearbox is likely to be carried forward while the 5-gear manual transmission is likely to be replaced with a 6-gear manual transmission.

Honda City could also boast of hybrid technology.

The price for the all-new Honda City 2020 is expected to be between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda will unveil the all-new City in the last months of 2019 while the launch of the vehicle will take place in 2020.

