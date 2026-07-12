Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74: All about leader who transformed Gulf nation

Doha:

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar, who transformed the small Gulf nation into a global force in diplomacy, media, investment, and then shattered tradition by voluntarily turning over power to his son, has died at the age of 74, according to state media. The state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) announced his death on Wednesday. The agency did not disclose the cause of death.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning," the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Architect behind Qatar's rise in West Asia

Sheikh Hamad stepped down as Emir of Qatar in June 2013, ending an 18-year rule during which he transformed the energy-rich Gulf nation from a little-known state into a major global player in diplomacy, media, and investment. Under his leadership, Qatar emerged as an international hub with investments spanning the world, including ownership of London's iconic Harrods department store, and launched the influential Al Jazeera satellite news network.

Qatar's global influence expanded from North Africa to Afghanistan, and the country successfully hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the world's most-watched sporting event. Although no longer in power, Sheikh Hamad received a standing ovation from thousands of Qataris when he attended the tournament's opening match.

However, Qatar's growing international profile under Sheikh Hamad also drew criticism from some regional and Western allies over its independent foreign policy, particularly its close ties with Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar became a powerhouse for diplomacy

Sheikh Hamad had wide-ranging visions for Qatar's role as a diplomatic broker. Over the years, its mediation was brought to bear on the conflict in Sudan’s western Darfur region, Lebanese factional feuding and the rift between the Palestinians’ Hamas and Fatah factions.

In October 2012, Sheikh Hamad became the first head of state to visit the Gaza Strip since Hamas seized control five years previously, promising a total of $400 million in projects and investments. During the visit, Gaza radio stations played a song entitled "Thank you, Qatar."

Qatar also reached out to Hamas’ main foe, Israel.

In one of the last initiatives before Sheikh Hamad’s abdication, Qatar formally opened an office for Afghanistan’s Taliban, which set the stage for talks between the United States and the Taliban that ultimately led to NATO and America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

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