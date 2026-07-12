US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran strikes US bases across Gulf as Middle East tensions flare again

New Delhi:

Iran hit out at its neighbouring nations in the Gulf in an apparent response to the US attack on Tehran early on Sunday. The US hit Iran over an Iranian strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a container ship being set ablaze, forcing its crew to abandon it. Iran attacked the US bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The Strait of Hormuz has been a sticky point in any further negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The US military's Central Command said it struck around 140 targets in its latest operation—significantly more than in the previous two rounds. The strikes targeted missile and drone launch sites, ammunition depots, communication systems, and other military facilities. According to Central Command, the operation was intended to weaken Iran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait. The renewed exchange of attacks in the Persian Gulf comes just days after US President Donald Trump suggested that the possibility of an interim agreement in the conflict with Iran was "over."