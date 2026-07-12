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US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran strikes US bases across Gulf as Middle East tensions flare again

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

US-Iran war Live updates: Iran retaliated against the US strikes on Tehran, launching attacks on American bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE. The US action followed an Iranian strike in the Strait of Hormuz that set a container ship ablaze, forcing its crew to evacuate.

Iran-US war updates.
Iran-US war updates. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Iran hit out at its neighbouring nations in the Gulf in an apparent response to the US attack on Tehran early on Sunday. The US hit Iran over an Iranian strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a container ship being set ablaze, forcing its crew to abandon it. Iran attacked the US bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The Strait of Hormuz has been a sticky point in any further negotiations between Iran and the United States. 

The US military's Central Command said it struck around 140 targets in its latest operation—significantly more than in the previous two rounds. The strikes targeted missile and drone launch sites, ammunition depots, communication systems, and other military facilities. According to Central Command, the operation was intended to weaken Iran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait. The renewed exchange of attacks in the Persian Gulf comes just days after US President Donald Trump suggested that the possibility of an interim agreement in the conflict with Iran was "over."

 

Live updates :US-Iran war updates

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  • 10:46 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Iran hits US bases in Gulf

    Iran launched attacks on US bases across the Gulf in retaliation for the US strikes on Tehran. US hit 140 Iranian targets in a fresh wave of attacks as Donald Trump said that the ceasefire in the Iran war was "over".

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    US-Iran war updates: Tehran says it hit two vessels in Hormuz

    Tensions in West Asia flared up once again as the US hit Iran in retaliation for Tehran's strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on the US bases in its Gulf nations as UAE and Qatar were kept on alert. Tehran said it hit out another vessel in the Hormuz.

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