Auto Expo 2020: Honda, BMW amongst marques expected to remain absent

Indian auto market has suffered its worst crisis in 2019. Sales figures across industry have been low and companies have had to resort to cost-cutting techniques to minimalise their losses. Honda, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra amongst other auto majors are offering major discount on their cars. Tata Motors had to shut down a number of their Jamshedpur factories.

In these reeling times, the Auto Expo 2020 is expected to account for some notable absentees. As per reports, these major car manufacturers have decided to skip 'high expenditure' Auto Expo and prioritise resources on things more important for the smooth running of the business.

Here are some notable auto majors who will be a no show at Auto Expo 2020

BMW

German luxury carmaker BMW is all set to miss the Auto Expo 2020. In the previous editions of the Auto Expo, BMW has often been the star of the show. In the last 2 editions of Auto Expo, BMW has showcased the new i8 Roadster, 6 series GT as well as the BMW X3. The petrol variant X6 also made its first appearance at the Auto Expo in the last 2 years. Having already launched the all-new 3 series in September, BMW has decided to skip the Auto Expo 2020.

HONDA

Japanese carmaker Honda is also expected to miss the Auto Expo 2020. Honda is one of the highest-selling car brands in India and it has seen its sales and production suffer from the recent auto sector crisis. Honda showcased the all-new Amaze in the 2018 edition of the Auto Expo.

TOYOTA

Toyota engines are the most trusted in the Indian market. They are rough and tough, compatible with Indian driving conditions and most of all, tried and tested. Even so, the recent slowdown has affected Toyota sales as well. The company has decided to skip the Auto Expo 2020.

Apart from these, marques like Audi, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Ford, Jeep and Fiat are all expected to skip the Auto Expo 2020 citing reasons of poor numbers for 2019.

Several two-wheeler companies have also decided to skip the event. TVS, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield are among two-wheeler companies expected to miss the Auto Expo 2020.

Hero MotoCorp in a statement said, "the domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp - and indeed the entire industry - is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020."

Luxury bike makers like Ducati, Harley Davidson and BMW are also likely to be absent.

Only Suzuki and Piaggio are expected to be present at the annual showcase event as far as two-wheeler manufacturers go.

Having said that there are also quite a few car makers that will be present at the Auto Expo 2020.

List of Carmakers that will be present at the Auto Expo 2020

No. Carmaker 1. Maruti Suzuki 2. Hyundai 3. Tata Motors 4. Mahindra & Mahindra 5. KIA Motors 6. MG Motors 7. Renault 8. Volkswagen 9. Skoda 10. Mercedes Benz

The Auto Expo 2020 will be organised in two phases, Auto Expo 2020 - Vehicles from Feburary 7-12 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP and Auto Expo 2020 Components from February 6-9 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.