Arijit Singh and Ranveer Singh's elite collaborations deserve a revisit, here's our ranking

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Sometimes, an actor and singer simply make the perfect combination, and Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh are a great example of that. Arijit's voice has been a natural fit for Ranveer's ever-evolving on-screen persona, whether he is playing a passionate lover, a brave warrior, a playful flirt or an underdog chasing his dreams. Together, they have delivered several hits that have not only topped the charts but also won accolades and remained on listeners' playlists years after their release.

With Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar already finding a place on playlists, we revisit the 10 songs that best define this successful actor-singer partnership.

1. Sajde (Kill Dil, 2014)

Sajde hinted at what was to come from Arijit Singh before he became Bollywood's favourite romantic singer. The track was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, featured vocals by Nihira Joshi alongside Arijit, and had lyrics penned by Gulzar. While it may have been an underrated gem at the time, Sajde beautifully captured the growing love story between Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra in Kill Dil. Its heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals and graceful choreography earn it the top spot on our list.

2. Binte Dil (Padmaavat, 2018)

Very few tracks in Arijit's repertoire are as musically intricate as Binte Dil. The fusion of Arabic and Indian classical influences, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with the evocative lyrics penned by A.M. Turaz, made the song a musical masterpiece. It was picturised on Ranveer Singh's iconic portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Arijit Singh also won his first National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this song.

3. Laal Ishq (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 2013)

More than a decade after its release, the emotional power of Laal Ishq remains intact. The song was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Siddharth-Garima penned the lyrics. Arijit's soulful rendition perfectly complemented the passionate romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most enduring songs from the film.

4. Gehra Hua (Dhurandhar, 2025)

This is the newest addition to my list of favourite Arijit Singh songs. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Kumaar, the track combines a haunting melody with Arijit's emotive vocals to create a moving romantic number. It quickly became one of the standout songs from Dhurandhar.

5. Aayat (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

Few Bollywood songs possess the elegance of Aayat. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with lyrics by A.M. Turaz, the song beautifully captured the romance and longing between Bajirao and Mastani. Arijit's restrained yet heartfelt performance made it one of the standout tracks from Bajirao Mastani.

6. Jiya (Gunday, 2014)

In an action-packed film filled with drama, Jiya offered a refreshing pause. With its soothing melody by Sohail Sen and heartfelt lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song gave Arijit the perfect platform to deliver a memorable romantic performance. It beautifully complemented the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and remains one of the most loved songs from Gunday. It may not be the film's most talked-about track, but it is certainly one of its finest.

7. Lehra Do (83, 2021)

Unlike many other film songs, Lehra Do became the emotional heart of 83. Composed by Pritam and written by Kausar Munir, the inspirational anthem celebrated India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Arijit's stirring vocals made Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev even more moving.

8. Ve Kamleya (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023)

The success of Ve Kamleya proved once again that classic Bollywood romance never goes out of style. Featuring vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, the song paired Pritam's beautiful composition with Amitabh Bhattacharya's heartfelt lyrics to create one of the biggest romantic hits of the year.

9. Tum Kya Mile (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023)

From the moment it was released, Tum Kya Mile brought back the charm of classic Bollywood romance. The music was composed by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics, and Arijit Singh joined Shreya Ghoshal for the vocals. The song earned Arijit a Filmfare nomination and the IIFA Award for Best Male Playback Singer. It also went on to become one of the most-streamed Hindi songs of 2023.

10. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi (Befikre, 2016)

When it comes to the perfect Arijit Singh song picturised on Ranveer Singh, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is hard to beat. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Jaideep Sahni, the track became one of the biggest chartbusters of its time. It dominated music charts, parties and wedding playlists, and nearly a decade later, it remains one of the most-played songs in both Ranveer Singh's filmography and Arijit Singh's career.

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