Bengaluru woman alleges delivery agent forcefully entered her house to use toilet, exposed himself

Bengaluru:

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a delivery agent forcefully entered her flat and exposed himself after she repeatedly refused his request to use her toilet. According to the woman, the delivery agent had arrived at her residence to deliver a parcel and then asked if he could use her washroom. She said she declined the request, explaining that she does not allow strangers inside her home. Despite her refusal, the delivery agent allegedly forced his way into the flat.

The woman said that she refused his request several times and even suggested that he approach her male neighbours if it was an emergency. "I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission," she wrote in the post.

'He exposed his private parts to me'

The woman further alleged that after coming out of the toilet, the delivery agent flashed her. "When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she added.

Describing the ordeal, she said she kept her phone camera recording and left the main door open, fearing for her safety and hoping she could escape or call for help if the situation escalated.

"I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about crimes against women, and I kept hoping nothing would happen," she added.

The woman said the incident left her deeply traumatised and made her feel unsafe even inside her own home.

Bengaluru Police seek details

As per the media reports, the Bengaluru Police have taken cognisance of the woman's post and asked her to share relevant details so the allegations can be verified and appropriate legal action initiated against the delivery agent. Police officials said they are awaiting further information from the complainant before proceeding with the investigation.

In response to the allegations, Flipkart said it will be treating the matter with the utmost seriousness. "We take such incidents very seriously and are deeply sorry to hear about the executive's behaviour. You have our assurance that we will investigate this and take appropriate action. Thanks for your understanding," the company said in a statement.

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