Top 5 car launches that you can look forward to in 2019

Top 5 upcoming budget cars in 2019

2019 has seen some of the iconic launches in the auto sector. From Honda's re-introduction of Civic to MG's entry into the Indian auto market with its compact SUV Hector. From Hyundai's first all-electric SUV Kona to Tata's stylish looking Harrier.

We are halfway through the year and there are still major launches to come.

Here are 5 upcoming budget cars in the year 2019:

KIA SELTOS (10 lakh - 16 lakh) KIA SELTOS (10 lakh - 16 lakh)

The Korean carmaker KIA will make an entry into the Indian auto market with its small yet high tech car Seltos. KIA Seltos is expected to some high tech features including a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system. After the bookings started, KIA received over 6,000 bookings for Seltos within 24 hours. The KIA Seltors is expected to come with 1.4 and 1.5-litre petrol engines which will produce 140 BHP of power and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which will produce 115 BHP. The expected mileage figures for KIA Seltos are somewhere between 16 and 20 kmpl. HYUNDAI I10 GRAND (6 lakh - 8 lakh)

HYUNDAI I10 GRAND (6 lakh - 8 lakh)

Hyundai I10 Grand will get a facelift in the second half of 2019. The new Hyundai i10 Grand will come with a new set of cosmetic and feature upgrade. There will not be much difference under the hood as the facelifted Hyundai I10 Grand is likely to be powered by the same engines. The Petrol engine will be the same 1.2 L kappa engine which produces 84 BHP of power and the 1.2-litre 3 cylinder engine which produces 74 BHP of power. The car will be available in 5-speed manual gearbox with a 4-speed automatic gearbox option in petrol. RENAULT TRIBER (5 lakh - 7 lakh)

RENAULT TRIBER (5 lakh - 7 lakh)

Renault Triber is the smallest and cheapest 7-seater in the country. The Renault Triber will boast some latest features like the 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, android auto and Apple Carplay. The Renault Triber will be powered by a 1.0-litre Energy Dual VVT 3 cylinder petrol engine which will produce 72 BHP of power and 96Nm of torque. The car's mileage figures will be around 20kmpl. HYUNDAI ELANTRA (Rs 14 lakh - Rs 20 lakh)

HYUNDAI ELANTRA (Rs 14 lakh - Rs 20 lakh)

The facelifted Hyundai Elantra has been spotted testing on Indian roads on several occasions. The company have made the car sharper and completely changed the rear profile. Under the hood, though the Elantra will still be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine. However, a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine is expected to be launched with the new Hyundai Elantra. TATA ALTROZ (Rs 5 lakh - Rs 9 lakh)

Image Source : TATA MOTOR TATA ALTROZ

Tata will launch its Altroz hatchback in the coming months. The Altroz will be powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which will produce 102 BHP of power and 140 Nm of torque. The car will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car could also come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. An automatic transmission is also expected with the new Tata Altroz

