Image Source : HYUNDAI Verna, I20, Santro among Hyundai cars to get costlier from August 1

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India will hike prices of its car models by up to Rs 9,200 from August 1.

According to Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the hike came on account of increase in input costs due to the introduction of new enhanced safety regulations in cars by the government.

"The new prices will be effective from August 1, 2019 across all models," the company said in a statement.

HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer in India and the number one car exporter since its inception in the country.

Currently, the company offers 10 models across segments, including Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta and Tucson.

