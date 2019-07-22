Monday, July 22, 2019
     
Monsoon Car Offers: Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki among brands offering major discounts

Monsoon has arrived and so have the discount offers for your next car. If you have been planning and saving up for your next car, this is the right time for you to cash in. Biggest car brands are offering major discounts, exchange bonuses and other benefits on their cars. Here are the lists of all the discounts offered by all major players in the Indian auto market.

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2019 21:03 IST
Monsoon has arrived and so have the discount offers for your next car. If you have been planning and saving up for your next car, this is the right time for you to cash in. Biggest car brands are offering major discounts, exchange bonuses and other benefits on their cars. 

Here is the brand-wise distribution of the discounts and other benefits you can avail: 

MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki is offering some major discounts this monsoon. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has an exchange bonus of Rs 65,000.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Maruti Suzuki this monsoon

Model

Cash discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate discounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5000

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Rs 45,000

Rs 40,000

Rs 2500

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Rs 2500

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Rs 45,000

Rs 40,000

Rs 2500

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Rs 10,000

Rs 40,000

Rs 10,000

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Rs 10,000

Rs 60,000

Rs 2500

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 2500

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki Breeza

Rs 20,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

No discounts

-

-

Buying a used car? Don't forget to inspect these 8 things

HYUNDAI

Hyundai is India's second-largest auto company. With the re-introduction of its old scout Hyundai Santro, the company is hoping to take its shares in the Indian auto market further up. 

Hyundai Grand i10 another one of Hyundai's best seller is on a discount of Rs 65,000.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Hyundai this monsoon

Model

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate/Govt Employee discount

Hyundai Santro

Rs 10,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 5000

Hyundai Grand i10

Rs 65,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5000

Hyundai Elite i20

-

Rs 20,000

Rs 5000

Hyundai Verna

-

Rs 30,000

Rs 10,000

Hyundai Elantra

Rs 1,25,000

Rs 70,000

-

Hyundai Tucson

Rs 25,000

Rs 75,000

-

Hyundai Xcent

Rs 55,000

Rs 30,000

-

 

HONDA

The Japanese carmaker Honda made a massive impact on the Indian auto market in 2019 with the re-introduction of Civic. In the initial months of its launch, the Civic had already left its rivals far behind as far as sales were concerned. 

Honda is now offering up to 45,000 in benefits on the purchase of its most sold car in India, the Honda City. 

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Honda this monsoon

Model

Cash discount

Exchange Bonus

Honda WR-V

Rs 25,000

Rs 30,000

Honda City

Rs 25,000

Rs 20,000

Honda Jazz

Rs 20,000

Rs 15,000

Honda BR-V

Rs 30,000

Rs 45,000

Honda Amaze

-

Rs 25,000

Honda CR-V

Rs 2,50,000

-

 

TOYOTA

Most reliable engines across the industry are the Toyota engines. Toyota is also one of the most popular car brands in India. 

With cars like Corolla and Fortuner, Toyota is up there with the very best cars in every segment. 

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Toyota this monsoon

Model

Cash discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Toyota Etios

-

Rs 15,000

-

Toyota Innova Crysta

-

-

-

Toyota Corolla Altis

Rs 45,000

Rs 10,000

-

Toyota Yaris

Rs 1,50,000

Rs 10,000

-

Toyota Glanza

-

Rs 15,000

Rs 5000

 

MAHINDRA

Some of the roughest and toughest cars in the market are Mahindra cars. With good ground clearance most of the Mahindra fleet is well suited to Indian roads. And Mahindra is offering some great discounts this monsoon. 

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Mahindra this monsoon

Model

Cash Discount

Corporate Discount

Mahindra KUV 100

Rs 65,000

Rs 30,000

Mahindra TUV 300

Rs 60,000

Rs 10,000

Mahindra Scorpio

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Mahindra XUV 500

Rs 25,000

Rs 20,000

Mahindra XUV 300

Nil

Rs 10,000

Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Mahindra Marazzo

Rs 10,000

Rs 50,000

 

TATA

With its latest compact SUV Harrier, Tata has a fleet of well-budgeted cars with low maintenance cost and reliable track record.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Tata this monsoon

Model

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Tata Tiago

Rs 15,000

Rs 40,000

Tata Tigor

Rs 15,000

Rs 25,000

Tata Nexon

Rs 30,000

Rs 40,000

Tata Hexa

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Tata Harrier

No discount

 

 

FORD

Well known around the world for its legendary Ford Mustang, the American carmaker Ford has been struggling to have a stronghold in the Indian auto market. Except its best in class Ford Endeavour SUV. 

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Ford this monsoon

Model

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Ford Figo

Rs 20,000

Nil

Ford Aspire

-

Rs 10,000

Ford Endeavour

 

 

Ford Freestyle

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

2018 Ford EcoSport

Rs 25,000

-

 

SKODA

The Czech car manufacturer Skoda has some of the most elegant designs available in the Indian market. 

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Skoda this monsoon

Model

Discount

Benefit

Skoda Rapid

Rs 1,00,000

Rs 25,000

Skoda Rapid

 

Rs 25,000

Skoda Octavia

Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000

Skoda Superb 

NA

Rs 50,000

Skoda Kodiaq

NA

Rs 50,000

