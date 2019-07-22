Monsoon Car Offers: Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki among brands offering major discounts

Monsoon has arrived and so have the discount offers for your next car. If you have been planning and saving up for your next car, this is the right time for you to cash in. Biggest car brands are offering major discounts, exchange bonuses and other benefits on their cars.
Here is the brand-wise distribution of the discounts and other benefits you can avail:
MARUTI SUZUKI
Maruti Suzuki is offering some major discounts this monsoon. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has an exchange bonus of Rs 65,000.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Maruti Suzuki this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate discounts
|
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5000
|
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|
Rs 45,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 2500
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 2500
|
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|
Rs 45,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 2500
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 60,000
|
Rs 2500
|
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 2500
|
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Maruti Suzuki Breeza
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
No discounts
|
-
|
-
HYUNDAI
Hyundai is India's second-largest auto company. With the re-introduction of its old scout Hyundai Santro, the company is hoping to take its shares in the Indian auto market further up.
Hyundai Grand i10 another one of Hyundai's best seller is on a discount of Rs 65,000.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Hyundai this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash Discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate/Govt Employee discount
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 5000
|
Hyundai Grand i10
|
Rs 65,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5000
|
Hyundai Elite i20
|
-
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5000
|
Hyundai Verna
|
-
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Hyundai Elantra
|
Rs 1,25,000
|
Rs 70,000
|
-
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 75,000
|
-
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Rs 55,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
-
HONDA
The Japanese carmaker Honda made a massive impact on the Indian auto market in 2019 with the re-introduction of Civic. In the initial months of its launch, the Civic had already left its rivals far behind as far as sales were concerned.
Honda is now offering up to 45,000 in benefits on the purchase of its most sold car in India, the Honda City.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Honda this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Honda WR-V
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
Honda City
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Honda Jazz
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Honda BR-V
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 45,000
|
Honda Amaze
|
-
|
Rs 25,000
|
Honda CR-V
|
Rs 2,50,000
|
-
TOYOTA
Most reliable engines across the industry are the Toyota engines. Toyota is also one of the most popular car brands in India.
With cars like Corolla and Fortuner, Toyota is up there with the very best cars in every segment.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Toyota this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate Discount
|
Toyota Etios
|
-
|
Rs 15,000
|
-
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Toyota Corolla Altis
|
Rs 45,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
-
|
Toyota Yaris
|
Rs 1,50,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
-
|
Toyota Glanza
|
-
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 5000
MAHINDRA
Some of the roughest and toughest cars in the market are Mahindra cars. With good ground clearance most of the Mahindra fleet is well suited to Indian roads. And Mahindra is offering some great discounts this monsoon.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Mahindra this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash Discount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Mahindra KUV 100
|
Rs 65,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
Mahindra TUV 300
|
Rs 60,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Mahindra XUV 500
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Mahindra XUV 300
|
Nil
|
Rs 10,000
|
Mahindra Bolero Power Plus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 50,000
TATA
With its latest compact SUV Harrier, Tata has a fleet of well-budgeted cars with low maintenance cost and reliable track record.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Tata this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash Discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Tata Tiago
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Tata Tigor
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Tata Hexa
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Tata Harrier
|
No discount
|
FORD
Well known around the world for its legendary Ford Mustang, the American carmaker Ford has been struggling to have a stronghold in the Indian auto market. Except its best in class Ford Endeavour SUV.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Ford this monsoon
|
Model
|
Cash Discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Ford Figo
|
Rs 20,000
|
Nil
|
Ford Aspire
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Ford Endeavour
|
|
|
Ford Freestyle
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
2018 Ford EcoSport
|
Rs 25,000
|
-
SKODA
The Czech car manufacturer Skoda has some of the most elegant designs available in the Indian market.
Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Skoda this monsoon
|
Model
|
Discount
|
Benefit
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Rs 1,00,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Skoda Rapid
|
|
Rs 25,000
|
Skoda Octavia
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 50,000
|
Skoda Superb
|
NA
|
Rs 50,000
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
NA
|
Rs 50,000
