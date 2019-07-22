Monsoon Car Offers: Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki among brands offering major discounts

Monsoon has arrived and so have the discount offers for your next car. If you have been planning and saving up for your next car, this is the right time for you to cash in. Biggest car brands are offering major discounts, exchange bonuses and other benefits on their cars.

Here is the brand-wise distribution of the discounts and other benefits you can avail:

MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki is offering some major discounts this monsoon. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has an exchange bonus of Rs 65,000.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Maruti Suzuki this monsoon

Model Cash discount Exchange Bonus Corporate discounts Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 2500 Maruti Suzuki Swift Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 2500 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 2500 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs 10,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs 10,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 2500 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 2500 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Breeza Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga No discounts - -

HYUNDAI

Hyundai is India's second-largest auto company. With the re-introduction of its old scout Hyundai Santro, the company is hoping to take its shares in the Indian auto market further up.

Hyundai Grand i10 another one of Hyundai's best seller is on a discount of Rs 65,000.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Hyundai this monsoon

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate/Govt Employee discount Hyundai Santro Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 65,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Hyundai Elite i20 - Rs 20,000 Rs 5000 Hyundai Verna - Rs 30,000 Rs 10,000 Hyundai Elantra Rs 1,25,000 Rs 70,000 - Hyundai Tucson Rs 25,000 Rs 75,000 - Hyundai Xcent Rs 55,000 Rs 30,000 -

HONDA

The Japanese carmaker Honda made a massive impact on the Indian auto market in 2019 with the re-introduction of Civic. In the initial months of its launch, the Civic had already left its rivals far behind as far as sales were concerned.

Honda is now offering up to 45,000 in benefits on the purchase of its most sold car in India, the Honda City.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Honda this monsoon

Model Cash discount Exchange Bonus Honda WR-V Rs 25,000 Rs 30,000 Honda City Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Honda Jazz Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Honda BR-V Rs 30,000 Rs 45,000 Honda Amaze - Rs 25,000 Honda CR-V Rs 2,50,000 -

TOYOTA

Most reliable engines across the industry are the Toyota engines. Toyota is also one of the most popular car brands in India.

With cars like Corolla and Fortuner, Toyota is up there with the very best cars in every segment.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Toyota this monsoon

Model Cash discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Toyota Etios - Rs 15,000 - Toyota Innova Crysta - - - Toyota Corolla Altis Rs 45,000 Rs 10,000 - Toyota Yaris Rs 1,50,000 Rs 10,000 - Toyota Glanza - Rs 15,000 Rs 5000

MAHINDRA

Some of the roughest and toughest cars in the market are Mahindra cars. With good ground clearance most of the Mahindra fleet is well suited to Indian roads. And Mahindra is offering some great discounts this monsoon.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Mahindra this monsoon

Model Cash Discount Corporate Discount Mahindra KUV 100 Rs 65,000 Rs 30,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Rs 60,000 Rs 10,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Mahindra XUV 300 Nil Rs 10,000 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs 10,000 Rs 50,000

TATA

With its latest compact SUV Harrier, Tata has a fleet of well-budgeted cars with low maintenance cost and reliable track record.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Tata this monsoon

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs 15,000 Rs 40,000 Tata Tigor Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Tata Nexon Rs 30,000 Rs 40,000 Tata Hexa Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Tata Harrier No discount

FORD

Well known around the world for its legendary Ford Mustang, the American carmaker Ford has been struggling to have a stronghold in the Indian auto market. Except its best in class Ford Endeavour SUV.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Ford this monsoon

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Ford Figo Rs 20,000 Nil Ford Aspire - Rs 10,000 Ford Endeavour Ford Freestyle Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 2018 Ford EcoSport Rs 25,000 -

SKODA

The Czech car manufacturer Skoda has some of the most elegant designs available in the Indian market.

Here is the complete list of benefits you can avail from Skoda this monsoon

Model Discount Benefit Skoda Rapid Rs 1,00,000 Rs 25,000 Skoda Rapid Rs 25,000 Skoda Octavia Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Skoda Superb NA Rs 50,000 Skoda Kodiaq NA Rs 50,000

