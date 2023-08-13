Monday, August 14, 2023
     
  5. After football Now you will get to see Red Card in cricket too, see what will be the new rule and where it will be applied

Updated on: August 13, 2023 23:19 IST

After football Now you will get to see Red Card in cricket too, see what will be the new rule and where it will be applied

Football's world-famous red card rule will be deployed in cricket for the first time ever in the sport's history. A red card in football is generally given to players who are guilty of serious foul play and other violent conduct. The rule will now be used in West Indies' CPL from 2023 onwards.
