Updated on: August 12, 2023 14:36 IST

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Murlidhar Receives Grand Farewell | #shorts #odisha

Orissa high court chief justice Dr S Muralidhar demitted office on Monday, bringing the curtain down on his 17-year illustrious career which saw him pass some crucial judgments in sensitive matters. The former Delhi HC judge received a grand farewell on as he hung up his boots.