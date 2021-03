We should give a befitting reply to TMC in polls: BJP chief JP Nadda in Hooghly rally

Curfew was imposed in Bengal when PM Modi was laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Should we let it continue? Should a grand temple of Lord Ram be made in Ayodhya or not? We should give a befitting reply to TMC in polls: BJP chief JP Nadda at a rally in Hooghly