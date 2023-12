Updated on: December 26, 2023 11:58 IST

HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda arrive in Kolkata, receive warm welcome | India Tv News

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata on December 26. They received a warm welcome from party workers. Amit Shah and JP Nadda will conduct a meeting with BJP leaders in Kolkata on December 26. Notably, they are on a two-day visit in the city.