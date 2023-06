Updated on: June 13, 2023 10:48 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 10 yoga will make bones strong? Bent waist straightened with Ayurvedic therapy

Yoga: Cramps in the neck-back, and waist .. increased fear of fracture, difficulty getting up-sit-bending .. suffering from joint pain, Swami Ramdev's guru mantra will get rid of bone diseases