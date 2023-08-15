Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Why Did Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Not Attend Independence Day 2023 Celebration at Red Fort?

News Videos

Updated on: August 15, 2023 14:27 IST

Why Did Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Not Attend Independence Day 2023 Celebration at Red Fort?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge missed today's Independence Day 2023 celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi.
Independence Day Mallikarjun Kharge Pm Modi Bjp Vs Congress

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News