Updated on: May 06, 2023 22:44 IST

What strategy did Yogi prepare for Pasmanda Muslims in UP for Election 2024?

Muslims after Hanuman...Bajrangbali issue in Karnataka...Yogi Adityanath reached Karnataka from UP....thundered on Congress....appeals to people to form BJP government again in Karnataka...BJP 24 Wants to keep the door of the South open for… So in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has done a new experiment.