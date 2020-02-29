Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  5. Watch how some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace in Delhi

Watch how some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace in Delhi

It has been observed that some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace. People are advised to neither spread nor trust the rumours: Delhi Police

