Updated on: November 23, 2023 12:55 IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: District Magistrate arrives at incident site to monitor rescue operation

Uttarakhand District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela with other officials arrived at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to conduct an on-site inspection of the ongoing relief and rescue work on November 23. Efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers in collapsed Silkyara tunnel are underway on Day 12.