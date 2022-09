Updated on: September 30, 2022 8:09 IST

UP के Kanpur में Girls Hostel में हुआ MMS कांड, हॉस्टल की छात्राओं ने आरोपी को पकड़ा

MMS Leaked: In Kanpur, a staff was arrested for secretly shooting obscene videos of a girl living in a girls’ hostel in the Tulsi Nagar area of Rawatpur. When this incident came to light, other students of the hostel reached the police station and staged a protest. They have alleged that the accused used to visit the hostel on a daily basis and possibly the accused might have made such videos of other girls as well. The incident took place on 29th September 2022.#mms #kanpur #uttarpradeshnews #indiatv