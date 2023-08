Updated on: August 16, 2023 9:21 IST

UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh after 5 killed as part of building collapses near Banke Bihari Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kin of those killed after parts of an old building collapsed on devotees near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.