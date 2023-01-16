Monday, January 16, 2023
     
  Supreme Court on Joshimath : SC to hear plea on Joshimath land sinking issue today

January 16, 2023

Supreme Court on Joshimath : SC to hear plea on Joshimath land sinking issue today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear during the day a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.
