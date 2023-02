Updated on: February 04, 2023 22:35 IST

Special Report: Narendra Modi is forming a grand alliance..what is the whole point?

What is the real challenge of PM Modi? What is the target given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ministers? Is Narendra Modi's entire focus on thwarting the attacks of the opponents? Narendra Modi wants to solve a huge crisis in 72 hours? There is such a problem which is related to the public