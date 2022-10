Updated on: October 26, 2022 13:50 IST

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: NIA Summoned Afsana Khan To Interogate Gangster-Terror Syndicates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned a Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, for interrogation in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned the popular Punjabi singer at the counter-terror task force’s headquarters in Delhi, a top official confirmed.#sidhumoosewala #afsanakhan #indiatv