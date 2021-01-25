Shinzo Abe gets Padma Vibhushan, Ram Vilas Paswan Padma Bhushan: Full List of 2021 Padma awardees

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 119 Padma awards on the occasion of Republic Day. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awards.