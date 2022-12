Updated on: December 07, 2022 17:24 IST

‘Seek PM Modi’s blessing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after victory over BJP in MCD election

MCD election results: After winning the high-stakes Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed his party workers at the AAP office in Delhi. During his speech, he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessing to develop Delhi.#arvindkejriwal #aap #delhimcdelection2022 #pmmodi #indiatv