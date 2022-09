Updated on: September 19, 2022 8:03 IST

Ruckus Between Hindu Muslim Heats Up In England, Police Struggled Controlling Conflict

After hundreds of people crowded the streets in the city’s eastern section, violence erupted on Friday night in Leicester, United Kingdom. This comes after a spate of targeted attacks on Hindus followed the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28, when armed Muslims attacked Hindus and their residences in the vicinity.#asiacup2022 #hindu #muslim #indiatv