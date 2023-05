Updated on: May 30, 2023 9:07 IST

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot brought together by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

The party high command, which came into action regarding the ongoing dispute in Rajasthan Congress, held a marathon meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot for 4 hours on Monday. After which it was decided that both the leaders would fight together in the assembly elections.