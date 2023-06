Updated on: June 21, 2023 23:39 IST

PM Narendra Modi addresses at the UN Headquarters on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day 2023

PM Modi Speech In America: On International Yoga Day, PM Modi while addressing the world from UN Headquarters said that Yoga comes from India. Like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also alive and dynamic. Yoga is a way of life. It is a way of being mindful in thought and action.