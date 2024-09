Updated on: September 19, 2024 19:23 IST

Muqabla : J-K Assembly polls, Does Congress-NC alliance get support from Pakistan?

The ongoing Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections have now reached an interesting turn at a time when all the parties are extending full support for the second phase of election. While in one side, these parties have their own agendas and politics, Pakistan on the other side has made a wild card